LinkedIn introduces new video feature for job seekers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rebound Colorado is our commitment to help our community bounce back from the pandemic. Colorado is seeing a drop in new claims for jobless benefits but it's still really tough to get a job right now.

79 percent of people looking for a job say it has become more competitive because of the pandemic. That's according to a survey from LinkedIn.

To help eager job seekers, LinkedIn is rolling out a new feature to help you showcase more skills to hiring managers.

It's called 'Cover Story'. You'll find an option to add it on your profile page. It's a 20 second video feature that allows an applicant to personalize an introduction to a potential employer.

"With a competitive market and an overwhelming number of applicants, hiring managers are saying these videos have become the most important thing for vetting candidates," said LinkedIn Career Expert, Blair Heitmann.

You'll also be able to add your gender pronouns to your LinkedIn profile now, if you'd like future employers to know those before you apply.

"The thing about making your own video is it's all about your personality," Heitmann explained. "If you are a veterinarian, have your dog with you in the video," she said.

LinkedIn career experts say more people will be looking for new positions as things start to get back to normal. Some industries now have hiring rates above pre-COVID levels. Those include fields like software, IT, and transportation logistics.