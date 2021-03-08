In-Balance fitness studio helps keep people "balanced" during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Women's History Month, News5 is spotlighting the ladies who were gifted with an entrepreneurial spirit in Southern Colorado, and who are using that gift to help others survive and thrive during this pandemic.

Our first stop is inside the In-Balance dance studio in Colorado Springs. This fitness studio is owned by Leona Abdullah Ward. She is originally from Chicago but has been calling Colorado Springs home for years. Her classes offer a mix of physical and mental wellness by offering African dance classes, martial arts lessons, strength training sessions, and even a Chicago two-step class for folks who really like to cut loose.

"We need to move more, we need to love more!" said Abdullah-Ward. "We also do line dancing and many things that are therapeutic, and make you want to move with the music. My classes make you want to smile and forget about all the issues you are dealing with, because we deal with so many micro-aggressions.

Abdullah-Ward is also a psychotherapist and says she has a passion for serving her community in a way that heal. She and Dr. Anthony Young, who is also a psychotherapist, offer Emotional Emancipation Circles to help African-Americans cope with systemic racism.

"We deal with so much and I just wanted a space where I could take people away from that," she explained.

Due to covid-19 all classes are limited to no more than 10 students at the same time. they reserve an hour in-between classes for cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

