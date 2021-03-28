Food truck business emerges during the pandemic

EL PASO COUNTY — Many small businesses struggled during the pandemic, but food trucks in El Paso County actually experienced exponential growth.

According to Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of Small Business Development, there are currently 260 active food trucks in El Paso County. Of those, 28 opened up in January of this year.

"We didn't expect to be at this point, like it is today. It happened over night," said Jackie Williams, owner of Williams Soul Food.

Ernest and Jackie Williams both quit their jobs and opened Williams Soul Food in November of 2020.

"My wife said you are a cook and you're certified! I said well we might as well start a restaurant," said Ernest Williams.

Marcoulier believes the boom in food trucks occurred as restaurants were forced to close their doors last fall.

Food trucks don't require indoor dining, you can easily stay social distanced, and it's curbside delivery!

"We were out going to neighborhoods to supply you know each neighborhood with whatever their, their meal choice of preferences is," said Conrad Schameagnie, owner of Conrad's food truck.

It's also a great way to support local in the community.

"We love our customers that support. That's been awesome, wonderful, we could not offer anything better," said Schameagnie.

"If it wasn't for them, we work for the community," said Williams.

A year that's given folks time to think and create new opportunities.

