CSU Pueblo Athletics now allowing spectators at games, other venues follow

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Summer concerts, college basketball, a local play, all of which were many of the events canceled in 2020.

"I think people just miss the camaraderie of coming to a place," said Rosanna Taylor, marketing director at the Black Sheep.

However, there's beginning to be a bit of hope for venues in southern Colorado.

On Monday, CSU Pueblo announced that spectators can now attend their home sporting events.

It's right in time before Spring sports roll around.

Dr. Paul Plinkse, athletic director, says the athletes are ready to open those doors back up for fans!

"Now they are looking at it as a new, fresh, opportunity to participate in regular practice, and the games are an extra benefit," said Dr. Plinske.

In addition to games, local venues, such as the Black Sheep, are also looking forward to bringing more folks inside.

"With how things are going and trending, we are hopeful that we can slow roll into Spring with actual shows, whether it be local or regional," said Rosanna Taylor, marketing director at the Black Sheep.

While Taylor says this past year wasn't anything like anyone expected, "just taking it day by day. Week by week. Month by month."

She says the Black Sheep is excited, and ready to bring people back together, hopefully by this summer.

"They are just used to having event spaces and coming and seeing a band they love, live."

If you have an idea for a future Rebound Colorado story email rebound@koaa.com.

