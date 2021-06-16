Colorado College Summer Music Festival returns in-person

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Summer Music Festival has been around for 37 years.

The pandemic forced last year's festival to be online.

For the first time ever, its concert on Tuesday was held outside, and was free to the public.

"The best thing about music is that it's an experience that everyone does together," said Chris Jacobs, Production Manager.

Students from all around country traveled to Colorado College on Tuesday to play in the Festival's Orchestra Concert.

"It is going to be a great happening. People are going to come here, listen to music, and then go home and feel that connection they haven't had," said Jacobs.

It's an experience the musicians say they have looked forward to for more than a year.

"It's just been in the practice room and in front of teachers for so long. So this will be so nice to see live audience," said Mekinulve.

Benjamin Mekinulve says watching the audience react to his music is one of his favorite things.

"A lot of people missed that feeling of togetherness, with even strangers. You would go to concerts and listen to the music you would like to listen to and that person next to you, you may never know again but you talk to them," said Jacobs.

