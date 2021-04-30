Blossom Festival makes a comeback for 2021

CAÑON CITY — During the summer of 2020, the idea of a large festival with people gathering for a parade seemed unfathomable.

However, a year later and Cañon City is ready to welcome back their annual Blossom Festival.

"This is kind of like the kick off of summer and excitement and fun, and I think everybody needs it... not just the businesses, but people are ready to get out and live life again!" said Pamela Simmons, Co-Owner of Kaleidoscope Inspiration.

This year is Kaleidoscope's first Blossom Festival as a business on Main Street, right where the parade passes through.

“Last year we were excited about it and then of course, pandemic hit and we didn’t have it, so we don’t know if we’ll get really busy! I’m sure during the parade we’ll be busy.“

BLOSSOM FESTIVAL IN #CañonCity TOMORROW 🌸! Tonight @KOAARobQuirk & I will be breaking down everything you need to know, from events... to what will be different this year due to #COVID19 - You won’t want to miss it! @KOAA at 4 & 5! pic.twitter.com/KMmWIloFB9 — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) April 30, 2021

After an unprecedented year, the festival will be unlike any others in the past as well.

“We’re not going to have nearly as many bands, we’re not having a carnival this year and that tends to be a big draw for out of town folks," said Ryan Stevens, the City Administrator.

"We're really doing this for the community, we want to see some comradery among the community and really try to lift the spirits for the locals!"

As far as keeping Fremont County safe from COVID-19 during the festival, the city says they expect that everyone attending will be "personally responsible" for their own safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We will still be expecting people to be personally responsible, personally accountable… Mask wearing where appropriate, social distancing, still taking into account all of those public guidelines.“

However, if you do not want to attend the festivities in person, you can still participate through the live stream on the Blossom Festival's Facebook page.