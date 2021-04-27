Ballerinas return to the stage

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we work to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, the Colorado Ballet Society is back in action, helping bring the arts back to Colorado Springs and performing in front of live audiences.

It was a tough year for many of the ballerinas, but like so many of us, they learned a lot of lessons along the way.

“It was just definitely difficult, not being around the people I love most. Because I’m used to being with them for 6 hours a day sometimes every single day,” senior Gabi Vidano said.

We recently got invited by the Colorado Ballet Society (CBS) to see several ballerinas practice their choreography at the new Movement Gallery in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The dancers went all virtual for a time during the pandemic, which proved difficult, but the ladies adapted and even found some silver linings.

“I was able to take other classes and master classes, and meet other people that I maybe wouldn’t have connected with as much as if I were in person,” senior Alea Brown said.

"I think having quarantine and time to dance alone has definitely reminded me how important it is to dance together and how wonderful that is. But it has also provided a lot of opportunities to really focus on technical aspects and also experiment with who I am as an artist and just to get to learn more of myself as I'm dancing alone,” senior Isabel Harris said.

Eventually, the dancers were able to get back to practicing in person again in small groups, which made a big difference because proper technique is essential to this art form.

“Experiencing ballet classes over Zoom, it’s very challenging, to be corrected over a computer. You can’t hear very well, and they (instructors) can’t touch you and maneuver your body where it’s supposed to be,” Harris said.

But now, they’re also able to perform in front of audiences once again.

Senior Isabel Harris said it was tough not knowing if they’d be able to get to this point. Last year’s performances were canceled, they had been scheduled right around when the shutdowns began.

These ladies feel blessed they’re able to perform because some seniors last year never got that chance.

“I have such a newfound gratitude every single day, just to be in person with people. So, getting to find out and be able to perform live with an audience and come to beautiful spaces like this was just overwhelming joy and gratitude,” Harris said.

Teacher Laci Landry said these ladies have shown such grace and flexibility in more ways than one.

“There’s been a lot of growth and a lot of hard times too. But I see the dancers just so resilient. They just continue to grow even though they’ve had to dance at home and dance on their own and they just continued to grow and excel and I'm just so proud of them,” Landry said.

They hope the Springs community will come out and support the arts and all the hard work they’ve put in.

The studio has several performances over the next couple of months.

