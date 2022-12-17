Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered

Pueblo, Colorado — The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.

Smith said her sister-in-law noticed the van was gone on her way out to work Wednesday morning. Her friend found the van Friday afternoon.

"I can go serve tomorrow thank God," said Smith.

Her van is a life-line to many; full of food and blankets. Smith said she was worried she couldn't help anyone this weekend.

"It wasn’t about me, it was about them," said Smith.

Smith said people need to forgive to be forgiven.

"Maybe I’ll be serving them one day, maybe they’ll be in line at 'Breakfast in Bessemer' and I’ll serve them with a smile on my face because that’s what I do," said Smith.

Car thefts happen year round in Pueblo, said a police public information officer Capt. Dustin Taylor. About 350 more cars were stolen from this November to 2021.

Smith found her van two days later. Capt. Taylor said cars are usually missing for 15 days.

"Whoever took it, that wasn’t cool and I’m just glad we got it back," said Smith.

It's unclear if anything was stolen from the van.

You can find Smith on the corner of Northern and Abriendo in Pueblo from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday.