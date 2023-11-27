Pueblo woman files federal lawsuit against chief, officer after tasing

A federal lawsuit points the finger at Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller and one of his officers for violating department policy in connection with the tasing of an unarmed woman.

According to the federal lawsuit, Officer Bennie Villanueva tased the suspect woman despite the fact she was complying with his commands.

Back on February 21, Officer Villanueva pulled Cristy Gonzalez over on the suspicion she was driving a stolen truck. according to the suit. Another officer also responded.

Attorneys for Gonzalez, 39, released body camera video they say shows Officer Villanueva using excessive force. Gonzalez's lawyers want to know why Villanueva is still is still working after an internal investigation found he used excessive force.

They contend that Chief Noeller allowing Villanueva to stay on duty despite the internal investigation's findings violates department policy.

Pueblo police could not comment on the litigation.

