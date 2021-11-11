Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test now required at Ball Arena

DENVER — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are now required to enter Ball Arena for all sporting events and concerts. The regulations, announced in October took effect on Wednesday, debuting for the Nuggets game against the Indiana Pacers.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which operates Ball Arena, said verification of either proof of vaccination or a negative test will take place outside of the entrances at each facility.

"We encourage our fans to arrive early, come prepared with the required documentation for entry and to wear a face mask at all times while inside the venue except when eating and drinking,” Kroenke Sports said in a statement.

Officials with Kroenke are encouraging fans to arrive to sporting events and concerts at least 30 minutes early because there might be longer lines.

According to the website for Ball Arena, several types of vaccination identifications will be allowed. The arena is accepting hard copies, digital photo copies, mobile phone copies, paper photo copies and data on the My Colorado App to verify vaccination status. When it comes to negative COVID-19 tests, only PCR or antigen tests will be allowed.

Masks are also required inside the arena for anyone over the age of 2. Arena staff have struggled to enforce that regulation during games and concerts even though it has been in place since the spring when the arena re-opened.

The masking and vaccination requirements will remain in place indefinitely.

