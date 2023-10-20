Pro-Trump lawyer takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Prosecutors in Georgia secured their second plea deal in as many days in the 2020 election interference case.

Pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty in court on Friday, just as jury selection in his trial had started.

Cheseboro was originally indicted, along with 18 others, including former President Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

In a plea deal on Thursday, Donald Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties and five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

She was also due to go on trial Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

