Powerball jackpot tops $1 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing

Powerball's jackpot surpassed the billion-dollar mark ahead of Monday night's drawing — with a whopping $1.04 billion up for grabs.

It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, and the second-largest this year.

The pot continues to climb after no ticket matched all six numbers during Saturday night's drawing. Five tickets did match the five white balls on Saturday, producing five $1 million winners — two in Florida, one in Maryland, one in Michigan and one in Pennsylvania.

Should a lucky Powerball player hit all six numbers on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth $1.04 million or a lump sum payment — which is valued at $478.2 million, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses the annuitized prize, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19, when a lucky ticket holder in California matched all six numbers to score the $1.08 billion prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 to play. The game is available in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

SEE MORE: Someone won Wednesday's $1 billion Powerball, ending a winless streak

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com