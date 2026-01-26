Walz rejects Bondi voter roll demands, says she should focus on Epstein files

Gov. Tim Walz confirmed he received a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi outlining requests from the federal government to “help bring back law and order to Minnesota.”

The federal government has sent thousands of officers to Minnesota in what it describes as a crackdown on illegal immigration. Their presence has sparked protests and multiple shootings involving federal agents. Two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed in separate incidents while monitoring federal officers.

Bondi's letter asks the state to turn over records related to Medicaid and food and nutrition programs so the federal government can investigate fraud. Bondi also said Minnesota must end its “sanctuary policies” and work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove people from the country who are in state prisons or jails. A third request calls for the state to turn over voter rolls so the federal government can “confirm” that Minnesota is complying with federal election law.

"I think everybody understands what the last request was, totally unrelated to anything in the voter files," Walz said. "Donald Trump telling everybody that the election was rigged."

Walz called the requests unserious, saying the state is already investigating fraud, turns over undocumented immigrants who commit crimes and routinely works with federal officials on immigration enforcement.

In a blunt response, Walz said Bondi should address other issues in her purview.

“I would just give her a pro tip to the attorney general There's 2 million documents in the Epstein files we're still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

While it appears the governor will not comply with the conditions set out in Bondi's letter, he did speak with Trump on Monday.

Trump said it was a "very good call," noting they found areas of agreement. He added that he would be putting Walz in contact with border czar Tom Homan, who has been tapped to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.