Secret Service suspends agents after 2024 shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

The Secret Service has issued punishments nearly one year after the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear and a rally-goer was killed during the Butler rally on July 13, 2024. Multiple sources say the Secret Service has suspended several agents involved in securing the site that day, including a counter-sniper and an agent on Trump's detail.

At least two agents are reportedly appealing their suspensions, which sources say range from a few weeks to over a month. Several congressional investigations and federal reports found multiple failures that day, including communication breakdowns and a lack of leadership.

The gunman fired from a rooftop of a nearby building that was just outside of the secured perimeter of the Pennsylvania political rally where Trump was speaking. The shooter was fatally wounded by authorities seconds after he fired at Trump.

The July 13, 2024, shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally was the most serious assassination attempt on a current or former president since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Following the shooting, then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told Congress that the incident was the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades.

She resigned following her congressional testimony that yielded bipartisan calls for her to step down.

But the July 13, 2024, incident was not the only serious attempt to harm Trump during the 2024 campaign. In September, officials responded to an armed man outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly pointed a rifle toward the golf club while Trump was golfing.