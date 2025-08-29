Poll: Vast majority of Americans say life is getting pricier under Trump

Americans feel life is getting more expensive under President Donald Trump.

A Scripps News/Talker Research poll finds that a majority of the country feels that everyday goods, monthly expenses, major purchases, entertainment, and travel have all gone up since the start of President Trump’s second term.

And 45% of respondents say the economy has worsened since January, compared to 38% who say it has improved. Overall, more Americans disapprove (46%) than approve (43%) of the job Trump is doing as president.

The results come as inflation and the cost of goods remain top of mind for many, and as businesses and major retailers weigh the impact of increasing tariffs.

The findings also show Trump has yet to calm Americans' anxiety about the economy, despite largely backing his economic policies during the 2024 election.

Rising costs remain far and away the top concern for respondents. Nearly two of five cited inflation and prices as the most important issue facing the nation. The next closest were immigration (19%), health care (19%), crime (15%), and threats to democracy (14%).

The poll defined everyday goods and services as things like groceries and clothing. Among those items, respondents 38% said they were "much more expensive," while 35% said they were "somewhat more expensive." Only 2% said everyday goods were "much less expensive."

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans was commissioned by Scripps News and conducted by market research company Talker Research, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2025. The margin of error is +/- 3.10 points with 95% confidence.