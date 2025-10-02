Police leaders condemn incitement of violence, call for prosecution of public figures

The International Association of Chiefs of Police, one of the largest police leader organizations in the country, has taken an unusual step in response to what they've called a "disturbing rise in rhetoric," passing a resolution condemning the "incitement of violence."

“There has been a disturbing rise in rhetoric from political and community leaders that has contributed to acts of violence against law enforcement officers, elected officials, and members of the public,” the association states in the document. “The IACP urges political and community leaders to exercise restraint, responsibility, and thoughtfulness in their public statements, recognizing the influence their words have on public behavior and safety."

The group is calling for criminal prosecution of anyone, including elected and public figures, who "incite violence or contribute to a climate that fosters targeted attacks."

Some members of the association said the number of threats to the public, schools, political leaders and law enforcement are the highest they have seen in their careers.

"These acts are not random and are often calculated, fueled by hatred, and emboldened by the toxic rhetoric that has become far too common in public discourse, particularly on social media, talk radio, and other media platforms," the resolution stated. "Society must recognize that there are individuals who are vulnerable, easily manipulated, and dangerously impressionable, and that when public figures or other influential individuals spread hate, words have consequences, and in the wrong hands, they can become weapons."

The group emphasized that they are not trying to restrict political speech, noting that it is a "cornerstone of democratic society," but "acknowledges that speech which incites violence or encourages unlawful acts is not protected under the United States Constitution’s First Amendment and poses a serious threat to public safety."

