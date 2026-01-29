Trump 'border czar' Homan signals shift to targeted enforcement in Minnesota

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar” now overseeing immigration enforcement in Minnesota, said federal agents will prioritize “public safety threats,” adding: “We are not surrendering the president’s mission.”

Homan described the approach as “targeted enforcement activities,” suggesting that the surge of immigration enforcement officers in the region could decline.

Homan took charge of immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota days after Customs and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was reassigned following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis — the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city this month.

Homan said he spoke with local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Homan said Ellison agreed to inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when migrants with immigration detainers are released from county jails.

He also said the Minnesota Department of Corrections is honoring ICE detainers.