Nebraska's 'Cornhusker Clink' is latest US immigration detention move

Nebraska is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to expand an immigration detention facility.

The facility will be known as the “Cornhusker Clink” and is located at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, Nebraska.

Under the agreement, detention space will be expanded by 280 beds, DHS said. The expansion is funded through the One Beautiful Bill Act.

“I am pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today," said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. "I am also proud that the Nebraska State Patrol and National Guard will be assisting ICE enforcement efforts, as well."

Pillen also ordered the Nebraska National Guard to provide administrative and logistical support to Nebraska-based ICE officials in enforcing immigration laws.

“Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

The Nebraska facility joins others already in operation or planned. A facility in Florida is known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” and another planned in Indiana is referred to as the “Speedway Slammer.”

