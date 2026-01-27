DHS investigates 'death cards' ICE agents allegedly left inside detainees' cars in Colorado

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is investigating actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Eagle County, Colorado, following reports that agents left ace of spades playing cards inside the vehicles of people they detained.

The ace of spades playing card has long been associated with racism and death, dating back to the Vietnam War.

The ace of spades card reads “ICE Denver Field Office,” according to Alex Sánchez, president and CEO of the nonprofit Voces Unidas. He said the cards were left inside at least two vehicles last Wednesday.

RELATED STORY | Police arrest protesters outside Minnesota hotel believed to house ICE agents

“Voces Unidas is a nonprofit based in the Western Slope. We have physical offices in Frisco, Avon, and Glenwood Springs, and soon in Grand Junction. We have been operating in the 15 counties of the traditional Western Slope since January 2025. We have been operating a 24/7 hotline. It is fully staffed with paid employees, and we are providing services and support for families and individuals who are detained at the Aurora Detention Center. Last week, on Wednesday, we had an uptick in activity in the Eagle-Vail valley,” Sánchez said.

Sánchez said they received several calls from the family members of people who ICE agents detained.

“We did independently verify that at least nine individuals were detained that Wednesday by ICE in the Eagle-Vail Valley. There are eight individuals who were detained in what we refer to as fake traffic stops, and one individual who was detained as he was walking to a bus stop,” Sánchez said. “We started to hear from at least two families in two different vehicles, suggesting that they had found this card, and they wanted to know the significance of it."

Sánchez said ICE agents’ decision to leave those cards inside the vehicles of those they detained constitutes psychological harassment.

“This is disgusting. This is sickening. This is not law enforcement. This is not dignified public servants doing their job on behalf of the American people as federal law enforcement agents; we absolutely call on our congressional delegation for accountability. We want our Colorado congressional delegation to use their powers as members of Congress to demand accountability from the federal government,” Sánchez said. “Is this a practice of the Denver field office? Is this a policy of the Department of Homeland Security? Is this just rogue agents who happen to have extreme views that probably don't belong in law enforcement?”

RELATED STORY | Federal judge threatens contempt against ICE director over detention case

DHS condemned the alleged actions in a statement to the Scripps News Group. They released the following statement:

“ICE is investigating this situation but unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct. Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue.



The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action.



Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is held to the highest professional standard. As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, and gang members from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out.”

Sanchez said Voces Unidas has not been contacted by DHS, but they hope to speak with the department about the investigation.

DHS investigates 'death cards' ICE agents reportedly left inside detainees' cars in Colorado

This article was written by Micah Smith for the Scripps News Group in Denver.