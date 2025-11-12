Grijalva believes swearing-in delay tied to plan to sign Epstein files petition

Hours before being sworn in to Congress, Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva told Scripps News she believes the weeks-long delay was a direct result of her commitment to sign a discharge petition to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“I absolutely do believe there’s a connection because Representative Walkinshaw won his special election September 9th, sworn in on the 10th. I actually won my election five days before the shutdown and what Speaker Johnson continued to do is make excuses about why I wasn't getting sworn in," Grijalva said.

Despite her frustration, Grijalva said she plans to approach Johnson “professionally and respectfully,” but will tell him directly how “disappointed and angry” she is about the delay.

Grijalva will represent Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, a seat previously held by her late father. She will serve more than 800,000 constituents.

The Democrat, daughter of longtime Rep. Raúl Grijalva, said she plans to join the Congressional Progressive Caucus and focus on public education, environmental justice and affordability for working families.

"I think, you know, my father and I had the same values. How we approach situations is going to be a little different because Congress now is very different than it was when my dad got here," she said.

Grijalva said she’ll oppose the Republican bill to reopen the government, accusing the GOP of being “cruel” in handling the shutdown and noting the continuing resolution does not address subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.