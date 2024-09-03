Fred Trump III speaks on new memoir and the 'darker corners of the Trump empire'

Nine years into his political career, voters may feel like they know former President Donald Trump pretty well at this point. But a new memoir by his nephew, Fred C. Trump III, promises never before told stories that "shines a light into the darker corners of the Trump empire."

Trump III is the son of the former president's brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died of a heart attack in 1981. He joined Scripps News to discuss his new book, titled "All In The Family: The Trumps And How We Got This Way," as well as his uncle's political aspirations and how he's handling Vice President Kamala Harris' entry into the 2024 race for the White House.

RELATED STORY | Harris is taking an increasing polling edge against Trump, but what does that mean?

"She is definitely a threat and what she's doing right now — which drives him absolutely crazy — is that the attention is on her right now, the enthusiasm," Trump III told Scripps News' Chance Seales. "I was out at the convention at the invitation of the Harris campaign, and I can tell you the enthusiasm out there was real. That drives him nuts."

Trump III also spoke on the possibility of a second Trump presidency and what impact he believes it was have on the country.

RELATED STORY | Project 2025: Dismantle Dept. of Education, cut taxes and restrict abortion

"His policies are dangerous," Trump III said. "Project 2025 and as much as he wants to try to distance himself from that, he's got his hand prints written all over that document and it paints a very dark and dystopian view of what this country could become under a second Donald administration."

You can watch Scripps News' full interview with Fred C. Trump III in the video player above.