Trump pushes Putin and Zelenskyy to end war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease hostilities on Friday, saying the deaths on both sides shouldn't continue.

"The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!" The president wrote on social media. "They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent."

President Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy came a day after he held a two-hour phone call with Putin about the war.

Zelenskyy visited the White House Friday to seek long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles from the U.S. President Trump has not said whether the U.S. will grant that request, but said on Friday that the country's own stockpile of the weapons needed to remain healthy.

Zelenskyy said Friday Russia was "afraid" of the threat posed by Tomahawks, especially in conjunction with other Ukrainian weapons.

Responding to President Trumps calls for a ceasefire, Zelenskyy said “The president is right, we have to stop where we are, and then to speak.”

But he told reporters after the meeting that any negotiations would hinge on Ukraine retaining its territory.

"First we need a cease fire, so we need to sit and speak and to understand where we are. I think this is the most important first step. That is where we're at. I think the president understands that. The most difficult questions will be, in any kind of negotiations, in any form of negotiations, will be the territory."

Following the meeting, European leaders reiterated support for Ukraine.

"We stand firm in our support to Ukraine. This entails military and financial aid, security guarantees, a ceasefire and a peace process," wrote Finland's President Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy "has the full support of Germany and our European friends on the path to peace," wrote German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "Following his meeting with President Trump, we have coordinated and will accompany the next steps. What Ukraine needs now is a peace plan."

A high-level delegation from the U.S., including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is expected to soon meet with Russian counterparts and discuss whether and how Russia's expectations for next steps in the conflict have developed.