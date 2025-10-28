Flight disruptions growing as controllers face pressure after missing checks

The government shutdown reached a critical juncture as air traffic controllers missed their first full paycheck, raising concerns about potential flight disruptions across the country on what is typically one of the busiest travel days.

After 28 days of the shutdown, the impact may finally reach Americans who haven't felt its effects directly. While federal workers and those relying on government programs like SNAP food assistance have been struggling, today marks a potential turning point as air traffic controllers face financial pressure that could lead to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

"It is so not business as usual. We're pretending that everything is okay," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, said yesterday.

"We're pretending that people are not being impacted by this shutdown. I'm looking at the people that are here recording this, that will be working to process this vote. None of them are getting paid," Murkowski added.

The union representing air traffic controllers has been encouraging members to change their social media profile pictures and contact members of Congress. Air traffic controllers are stationed at airports across the country today, from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, handing out flyers and urging passengers to call their representatives.

The Secretary of Transportation and the air traffic controllers' union have previously warned about increased chances of controllers calling out sick as financial pressures mount. With rent and mortgage payments due November 1st, some air traffic controllers are reportedly considering driving for ride-share services like Lyft and Uber to make ends meet.

Flight cancellations already occurred in Los Angeles due to a lack of air traffic controllers just one day ago, affecting a small number of flights but potentially signaling larger disruptions ahead.

The political standoff continues with Democrats wanting health care policy changes while Republicans push to reopen the government immediately. The shutdown's impact on air travel could be the pressure point that forces both parties to find a resolution.

Looking ahead, another major crisis looms as 40 million Americans are set to lose SNAP food assistance benefits in early November, adding another layer of urgency to resolve the shutdown.

Travelers with upcoming flights should prepare for possible disruptions as the shutdown continues, with transportation officials and union representatives warning that significant delays or cancellations could occur at any point.

