Dozens of veterans arrested outside US Capitol amid anti-Trump protests

As National Guard troops and Marines attempt to quell violent protests in Los Angeles, a group of veterans opposing President Donald Trump's use of the military at demonstrations was arrested on Friday.

Veterans for Peace said that dozens of its members were arrested during a sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. The arrests also come as President Trump plans to host a parade in Washington on Saturday to honor the 250th anniversary of the Army.

"We demanded the military get off our city streets from LA to DC, and taxpayer money be directed towards real investments in housing, health care, and food," Veterans for Peace said in an X post.

RELATED STORY | Marines take over some security in LA while cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

Capitol Police confirmed that 60 people were arrested in the protest involving veterans and their families and will be charged with unlawful demonstration and crossing a police line. Some of those arrested will also include charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, police added.

"A few people pushed the bike rack down and illegally crossed the police line while running towards the Rotunda Steps. Our officers immediately blocked the group and began making arrests," Capitol Police said.

The veterans' protests also happen as dozens of demonstrations are set to occur across the country on Saturday, opposing President Trump's administration.