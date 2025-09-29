Trump to meet with Democrats in last-minute talks as government shutdown looms

The federal government is set to run out of money Tuesday at midnight, with no deal yet to avert a shutdown.

Monday could bring progress as President Donald Trump is scheduled to host Democratic leaders at the White House for negotiations.

"We're not going to write a blank check," said Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. "And we want to prevent these huge spikes in health care costs."

"It's fine to have partisan debates and squabbles, but you don't hold the people hostage for their services," contended House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Democrats have pushed for weeks to include a debate over expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies as part of any bill to keep the government funded. Republicans argue that the funding fight is not the proper venue for that discussion.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 4.2 million Americans would lose their health insurance if the current subsidies end as scheduled without congressional action.

The U.S. has not experienced a government shutdown since late 2018, nearly seven years ago. A memo from the Trump administration warns that a potential shutdown this time could lead to permanent federal job losses.

What happens if the government shuts down?

If a shutdown occurs, several government programs will continue, but others could face suspensions or closures. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits would remain uninterrupted. However, other federal offices could close, and some services could be halted.

With prime autumn leaf viewing season approaching in many regions, national parks could also see impacts. In past shutdowns, roads have been closed and services reduced.

One of the most significant consequences would be missed or delayed paychecks for those who work for the federal government. Federal contractors, full- and part-time federal employees, and military service members are among those affected.

Contractors may lose pay entirely, while federal employees and military personnel would receive back pay when the government reopens, as required by a 2019 law — but that provision does not apply to contractors.

The first missed paycheck for federal employees would occur Oct. 10, according to the government’s pay schedule. The Trump administration would determine which workers are designated essential, requiring them to report to work through the shutdown.

In the 2018 shutdown, Transportation Security Administration workers were classified as essential, though some called in sick in greater numbers, according to reports from Scripps News Group stations at the time.

