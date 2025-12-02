Bipartisan concern over legality of double US strikes on suspected drug boat

Bipartisan frustration is rising on Capitol Hill over a U.S. military operation that struck a suspected drug boat twice in September — an incident now facing possible congressional investigation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Vice Adm. Frank Bradley ordered the deadly second strike. Some members of Congress are now asking whether it was legal, a war crime or murder. Lawmakers are also calling for the release of video footage from the attack.

Scripps News has learned that the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee will meet with Bradley to discuss the strikes, as bipartisan interest grows over what happened.

Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth defended the strikes, saying he was not aware whether anyone was still alive after the first hit, which was shared on social media by President Donald Trump.

RELATED STORY | Hegseth defends double boat strike as Trump says operations could extend to land

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he doesn’t have much confidence in Hegseth’s leadership.

"We know he was bragging about the fact that he watched real-time this attack," Warner said. "... And if there's no problem there, why not release the unedited video?"

It remains unclear what information lawmakers will be able to obtain from the Trump administration. The issue has divided Republicans: Some say they support Hegseth’s actions, while others want more details.

Congress learned over the weekend about twin probes into the incident, with both parties examining whether a war crime may have been committed and seeking answers on what the Defense Department knew and why it made certain decisions.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | US is sending aircraft carrier to Latin America in escalation of military power

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was outspoken Tuesday, blasting Hegseth’s handling of the situation.

"Secretary Hegseth said he had no knowledge of this and it did not happen, it was fake news, it didn't happen," Paul said. "And then the next day from the podium of the White House they're saying it did happen. So either he was lying to us on Sunday or he's incompetent and didn't know what happened."

"I think it's outrageous and should be universally condemned," he added.

Many Democrats have in the past called for Hegseth to resign and have maintained that stance. Most Republicans have stood behind him, but some have signaled concerns in the wake of the boat strikes.

WATCH | 'Dishonorable display:' Colorado Rep. Jason Crow reacts to Hegseth's military speech

