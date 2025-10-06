Another Senate vote for short-term government funding fails, extending shutdown

A new Senate vote to restore short-term funding for the federal government failed on Monday.

Lawmakers first voted 45-50 on a proposal brought by Democrats in the chamber, which fell short of the minimum 60-vote threshold required to pass the motion. A following vote on the GOP version of the bill, which has passed the House of Representatives, failed less than an hour later, by a vote of 52-42.

A successful bill would have funded the government through Nov. 21, but without progress, the government remains closed.

RELATED STORY | White House threatens federal layoffs as government shutdown enters sixth day

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has indicated it is up to the Senate to reach consensus on the bill the House passed before its members left town about two weeks ago.

“There’s nothing for us to negotiate,” Johnson said. “The ball is in the Senate’s court.”

And there were some signs of negotiation in the Senate on Monday.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Scripps News that if he were to vote for the bill, he wanted to see the White House and Office of Management and Budget agree to addressing Democrats' health care concerns.

"I have to know that a deal is a deal," Sen. Kaine said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) to @ReedReports on seeking assurances with WH/OMB before considering voting on the House-passed GOP CR ⬇️



"I have to know that a deal is a deal."



WATCH @scrippsnews 📺 https://t.co/99axJh513l pic.twitter.com/OnpessUFKm — Sam Lisker (@slisker) October 6, 2025

But just after the vote failed on Monday, President Trump set conditions on any such negotiations.

"I am happy to work with Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," he wrote on social media.

The White House has said the shutdown may lead to mass layoffs if it continues. There are suggestions that Russ Vought, head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is looking into specific agencies that could be impacted.

If the shutdown persists, certain programs may run out of funding relatively quickly.

Of particular concern is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. The press secretary suggested that its resources could run out "very soon."