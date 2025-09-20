3 Democrats break ranks to back Trump’s pick Mike Waltz for UN ambassador

Former national security adviser Mike Waltz will be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after winning Senate confirmation Friday.

Three Democrats — Sens. John Fetterman, Mark Kelly and Jeanne Shaheen — voted in favor. Sen. Rand Paul was the lone Republican to oppose the nomination.

It was not immediately clear whether Waltz will take part in the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.

President Donald Trump appointed Waltz to the post after removing him as national security adviser in May. Trump had named him to that role just days after winning the 2024 presidential election.

Waltz drew attention earlier this year when he created a Signal group chat to discuss potential strikes on the Houthis in Yemen and mistakenly added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. The chat — which included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — revealed precise attack timing and the military assets involved, according to screenshots published by The Atlantic.

The administration downplayed the incident, saying no classified information was shared.

Dorothy Shea has served as interim U.S. ambassador to the United Nations since Jan. 20.