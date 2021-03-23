Menu

Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

Photos: 10 dead in attack on Boulder King Soopers

Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers, where a gunman opened fire, killing at least 10 people including Boulder police officer Eric Talley.

  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • APTOPIX Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • CORRECTION Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • r m
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Photo by: Associated Press

    • Photos: 10 dead in attack on Boulder King Soopers

    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • Supermarket Shooting
    • Supermarket Shooting
    • r m
    • r m
    • APTOPIX Supermarket Shooting
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • r m
    • CORRECTION Supermarket Shooting
    • r m
    • Supermarket Shooting
    • Supermarket Shooting

    Share

    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Scenes from a Boulder King Soopers after a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including Boulder officer Eric Talley.Associated Press
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next