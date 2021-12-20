Person apprehended after bypassing security at Denver International Airport

DENVER — One person has been apprehended by police after they bypassed security at Denver International Airport, officials announced Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Denver police say a male traveler exited the secure concourse areas into the unsecured terminal area. He then re-entered the secured area, without going through security, to try to connect to his flight.

He was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department for hindering transportation.

Trains were temporarily stopped, with normal operations resuming at 1 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Officials say all passengers and employees are safe.