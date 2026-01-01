Patrick Burner

Burner most recently competed for North Carolina FC during the 2025 season, where he quickly established himself as a reliable presence along the back line. Over 24 appearances, he contributed 40 clearances and 18 interceptions while maintaining a 78.2% passing accuracy, demonstrating both his defensive sharpness and comfort in possession.

Before arriving in the United States, Burner built an accomplished professional resume over nearly a decade in France. The 29-year-old developed through the OGC Nice academy, earning opportunities with both the club’s first and second teams before moving on to Nîmes Olympique. Across his Ligue 1 career, Burner amassed 77 appearances and 5,246 minutes, showcasing consistency at one of Europe’s most competitive levels.

Burner has been a key contributor for the Martinique Men’s National Team since making his debut in 2021. He has earned 16 caps and scored four goals while featuring in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

