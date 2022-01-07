Partial human remains discovered after Marshall Fire identified as 69-year-old man

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The partial human remains discovered in unincorporated Boulder County following the Marshall Fire have been identified, the Boulder County Coroner's Office announced Friday.

Based on DNA analysis and scene circumstances, officials have identified the remains as Robert Sharpe, 69, of Boulder.

Sharpe Family

His remains were found within the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County Wednesday.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The Sharpe family released a statement Friday, thanking the community for the outpouring of support at this difficult time.

The family of Robert Sharpe is grateful for the outpouring of support as we try to cope with the loss of our family member. Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a long-time resident of Boulder and was active in community affairs. Robert was a naturalist and was concerned with children’s rights. He worked in the construction industry for many years.



Robert is survived by three brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.



The total devastation of this event has shocked and impacted so many in the community. Our hearts go out to the many others who have suffered losses.



The family wishes to thank Deputy Sam Yaffe and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for their untiring efforts and sensitive concern during this chaotic crisis. We will be forever grateful for their diligence, compassion, and understanding as they spared no effort to find the missing.



At this time, we ask for privacy as we grieve this loss. For those who may wish to make donations in Robert’s memory, we ask that they do so to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Thank you.

Two people were declared missing following the devastating Marshall Fire.

