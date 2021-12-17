Oreo’s New Ultimate Chocolate And Toffee Crunch Flavors Sound So Decadent

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Oreo is already giving us something to look forward to in 2022. They’ve announced two brand-new flavors, including one that will be a permanent addition to their cookie line-up.

A Nabisco spokesperson tells Simplemost new Oreo Ultimate Chocolate cookies and Oreo Toffee Crunch cookies will both be hitting store shelves on Jan. 3, 2022. The Ultimate Chocolate flavor will be a limited edition, so you’ll want to grab those ones as soon as you can, but Toffee Crunch will be permanently joining all the other Oreo flavors.

Nabisco

The new Ultimate Chocolate cookies are definitely for serious chocolate lovers, as they feature triple layer-stacked chocolate cremes. The Toffee Crunch flavor not only features toffee-flavored creme, but also includes sugar crystals in the creme for an extra, unexpected crunch.

You can find both flavors in the cookie aisle of grocery stores nationwide for around $4.29 per pack.

Nabisco

Alongside the two new flavors, you’ll also find another permanent addition arriving on store shelves in January: Oreo Thins Extra Stuf. The new cookies feature the thinner cookies from regular Oreo Thins, but with nearly double the creme.

The brand also recently teamed up with Barefoot for a cookie-inspired red wine, which blends the flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

The specialty wine sold out pretty quickly, but in its place, Barefoot has offered recommendations of what wines to pair with Oreos instead. Try Cabernet Sauvignon for an original Oreo, Moscato for a Golden Oreo and Pinot Noir for their dark chocolate flavor.

Oreo

If you can’t wait for the new year to enjoy some toffee and chocolate flavors, however, this recipe for triple-layer cracker toffee bars from Pillsbury should tide you over!

They feature buttery rectangular crackers for the crunchy and savory bottom layer, a sticky-sweet caramel toffee layer in the middle, then smooth, melted chocolate on top. They come together in less than 90 minutes and you’ll only spend only about 25 minutes in the kitchen on prep time.

Which new Oreo flavor are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.