Oprah Winfrey is stepping down from WeightWatchers board of directors

Oprah Winfrey is leaving the WeightWatchers board of directors after nearly nine years.

While WeightWatchers said the decision was not “the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices," the news comes after Winfrey told People magazine she was using a weight-loss drug in December.

Winfrey, who has served on the board since 2015, says that while she no longer will serve the board she plans to participate in future events advocating for "Weight Health," with the next event taking place in May.

“I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity,” Winfrey said in a WW press release.

Additionally, Winfrey says she's donating all her WW stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture during the company’s trading window in March 2024.

“Oprah has been an inspiring presence and passionate advocate for our members, providing critical insights and counsel that has helped shape WeightWatchers over these last 8 years. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank her for her energy, dedication, and for continuing to play a role as collaborator and thought partner going forward. What I know for sure, we will dearly miss her presence on the Board,” said WW Chairman of the Board, Thilo Semmelbauer.

