Pueblo couple brings dream of coffee on wheels to life

PUEBLO — Pueblo is buzzing over the dream business that one local couple managed to build in the middle of the pandemic.

“It’s amazing to see it actually happening. I can’t describe how it feels honestly, like I’m going to cry," said Vicy Stone, overcome with emotion at the launch of she and her husband's mobile coffee shop.

Stone is a Pueblo Native who's worked at coffee shops all over town since she was in high school. She says she's known for the seven years that she wanted to open a coffee shop of her own.

“Once we finally decided to just do it, we had all of these bumps!” said Stone, referring to the challenges COVID-19 caused for starting a business.

“You have to schedule everything out. Getting the plates for the bus, getting the sales tax licenses."

Now, the Sacred Bean mobile coffee shop has officially launched. Stone and her husband, Daniel, spent the year of the pandemic diving into their passion project and renovating Daniel's almost 20 year-old Volkswagen Van.

“It’s just kind of evolved into this amazing little thing!”

Customers in Pueblo say they are enjoying seeing new food trucks, like the Sacred Bean, pop up throughout the city.

“I’m grateful," said one customer. "It’s one more sign that we’re coming back from the pandemic.”

Stone says her biggest advice to anyone wanting to launch their own business during this challenging time is to “Just keep going".

"It might feel really hard and really stressful, like it’s never gunna happen, but you just have to keep going. No matter what. I don’t think we would’ve gotten here if I had just given up!”

