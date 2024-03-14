Olivia Rodrigo gives out free Plan B, abortion resources at concert

Olivia Rodrigo gave out free condoms and emergency contraceptive pills during her "GUTS" world tour, as part of her promise to expand awareness and access to reproductive health care.

Concertgoers at her St. Louis show on Tuesday night could grab a package that contained two Julie brand morning-after pills, and cards with QR codes that linked to abortion resources and the Missouri Abortion Fund. A photo posted by a fan on X showed the package. Fans also reported that free condoms were being passed out.

The move was coordinated with local organizations that support the effort.

Before ramping up her tour, Rodrigo announced Fund 4 Good, a "global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence," according to the fund.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from Rodrigo's GUTS tour are going to Fund 4 Good.

Rodrigo's commitment to reproductive health care comes after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, which led to abortion bans in a number of states like Missouri, where the singer's latest concert was held.

In more recent moves, Alabama hospitals and doctors initially paused in vitro fertilization treatments after the state ruled embryos are the equivalent of human children. Last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed new legislation to protect IVF services in the state.