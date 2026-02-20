Eric Dane, star of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria,' has died at 53

Eric Dane, the actor best known as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," has died. He was 53.

Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," it read. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received."

In 2025, Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. He worked to raise awareness of the disease and support for those with it, and the ALS Network named Dane its advocate of the year for 2025.

Dane's character Mark "McSteamy" Sloane appeared on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006 until 2012. He is also know for his roles in "Euphoria" and the film "Marley & Me."

Dane's memoir, "Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," is scheduled to be published later in 2026. It will cover Dane's acting career, family life and experiences with ALS.