Numerous mudslides disable vehicles on Poncha Pass; road reopened Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, Colo. — Authorities said several vehicles were disabled after at least three mudslides washed up on U.S. 285 on Poncha Pass Tuesday night.

The pass reopened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

The first slide was reported by the Colorado State Patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday. It occurred two miles north of the pass. Just seconds later, another slide occurred in the area. A third mudslide washed up on the highway about two miles south of the pass, CSP tweeted.

Troopers said numerous vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer, got caught in the slides. No injuries were reported. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation cleared the road and towed the disabled vehicles.

The alternate route was via CO 114 Cochetopa Pass and US 50 Monarch Pass.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area, advising the area is susceptible to debris flow, including burn scar areas, given the widespread precipitation from Tuesday's storms.