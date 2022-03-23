Nuggets, Mike Malone agree to multiyear contract extension

DENVER – Nuggets head coach Mike Malone on Wednesday agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the team, though the terms were not disclosed.

The team announced the contract extension Wednesday afternoon for Malone, who had one year left on his current deal, according to The Denver Post.

Nuggets governor Stan Kroenke said the extension was “well deserved.”

“You can easily point to the on-court success that Michael has brought and the improvements the team has made each year under his watch, and you can also point to the selfless, hard-working culture that has developed and grown during his tenure,” Kroenke said. “We look forward to Coach Malone continuing on the sidelines as we all work toward our goal of bringing an NBA Championship to the city of Denver.”

Malone, 50, is in his seventh year as the Nuggets’ head coach. He owns a 309-237 regular season record with Denver and a 20-23 playoff record, which makes him the third-winningest coach in franchise history.

The Nuggets have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and are expected to do so again this season. Malone led the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2020.

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 127-115 Tuesday and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, with a 43-30 record with nine games remaining in the regular season.

MVP Nikola Jokic has carried the Nuggets for most of the season along with Malone, with fellow stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. injured, though both could potentially return for the playoffs.