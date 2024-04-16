Nikki Haley announces new job after quitting 2024 presidential race

Nikki Haley might not be in the running to be the next president anymore, but her new gig makes it clear she's not leaving the political world just yet.

Just a few weeks after dropping out of the 2024 race, the former South Carolina governor has announced she's joining the Hudson Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank, as its Walter P. Stern Chair.

Haley is the fourth person from former President Donald Trump's administration to join the Hudson Institute. She served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations — during which the Hudson Institute gave her its global leadership award — before becoming his last standing rival in the GOP primary.

After she suspended her campaign, rumors swirled that Haley was still a contender to be Trump's vice presidential pick, but the pair's bitter quarrels on the campaign trail — and the fact that he, as of late last month, has yet to reach out to her — make that idea pretty unlikely.

It's unclear what Haley's exact responsibilities will be for the Hudson Institute or whether the gig is full-time and paid. However, the group is known for its focus on defense and international policy, which are two familiar areas Haley stressed during her presidential campaign.

She often emphasized the need for international alliances with Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while Trump stressed an "America first" plan. Haley seemed to point to this difference in a comment on her new role, shared in a statement from the Hudson Institute.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson's work is so critical," Haley said. "They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free and prosperous future."

The Hudson Institute touted Haley's emphasis on their main focuses in its statement, saying she's a "proven, effective" leader in both foreign and domestic policy.

"In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity," Hudson President and CEO John P. Walters said.

Sarah May Stern, the Institute's board of trustees chair and Walter P. Stern's daughter, said it's "fitting" that Haley would be taking on the title under her father's namesake, as he was known for playing a key role in building the organization to its current standing as a well-known political body.

"[Haley] is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute," Sarah May Stern said.

Other notable members of the Hudson Institute include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former Attorney General William Barr of the Trump administration. Former Vice President Dan Quayle and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger were also part of the organization.

