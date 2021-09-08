Powerful earthquake in Mexico kills 1 near Acapulco

At least one person is dead after a strong earthquake shook the Mexican resort town of Acapulco on Tuesday night.

The epicenter of the magnitude-7.0 quake was recorded about 10 miles northeast of the resort city. The strong earthquake rattled windows in the town and even caused buildings to sway about 200 miles away in Mexico City.

According to The Associated Press, Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo told reporters Tuesday night that one person was killed by a falling post in Coyuca de Benitez, about 30 miles east of Acapulco.

Despite the fatality, it appears much of the country was spared serious damage.

Acapulco's mayor, Adela Román, later told Milenio that there "there is no really serious situation" and no reports of casualties in the city, though she said some buildings suffered gas leaks and fallen walls.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted earlier on Tuesday evening that there was "not serious damage" as a result of the quake.

The earthquake also prompted a tsunami warning, which was later canceled.