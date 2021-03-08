Pope Francis returns to Rome after historic trip to Iraq

BAGHDAD — Pope Francis has wrapped up a historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace.

The pontiff and his traveling delegation were seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport from where he departed for Rome.

The four-day papal visit has covered five provinces across Iraq.

People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns.

Few wore facemasks, especially during all of Francis’ visits on Sunday in northern Iraq.