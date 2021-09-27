Watch
Gas stations in United Kingdom run dry as trucker shortage sparks panic-buying

Dominic Lipinski/AP
A member of staff directs drivers in a queue for fuel at a closed Sainsbury's petrol station in south London. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. PA Photo. The Government is considering temporary measures to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers which is wreaking havoc on a number of UK industries. Esso, BP and Tesco petrol forecourts have been affected by challenges getting petrol deliveries. See PA story CONSUMER Shortages. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Posted at 12:40 PM, Sep 27, 2021
2021-09-27

LONDON — Thousands of British gas stations have run dry, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers.

Long lines of vehicles formed at many gas stations over the weekend, and tempers frayed as some drivers waited for hours.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold out their fuel.

The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, and the problem has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.

The BBC reports that the shortage has been amplified by Britons who are panic-buying fuel. The news outlet says that lines are stretching for "miles" outside of gas stations across the country.

The U.K.’s Conservative government says it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to try to ease the crisis.

