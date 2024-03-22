‘A huge shock’: Read Princess Kate's full statement revealing her cancer diagnosis

Catherine, the Princess of Wales formerly known as Kate Middleton, revealed Friday that she is battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She revealed the diagnosis in a video message posted to the social media site X by Kensington Palace. The cancer was discovered after a planned and successful abdominal surgery in January, she said in the video.

There had been worldwide speculation regarding Kate’s whereabout since the surgery. In her video message, Kate said she and her husband, Prince William, “have been doing everything [they] can to process and manage this privately”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” she added.

Here is the full transcript of that video message.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me – for which I'm so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. And I'm now in the early stages of that treatment.

This, of course, came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay.

As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I'm also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."