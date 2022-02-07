Women's hockey game between ROC, Canada delayed, both teams to play wearing masks

The women's hockey game between the ROC and Canada, originally set for 11:10 p.m. ET Sunday night, was delayed until 12:15 a.m. ET for what was believed to be a COVID-19 issue.

Both the ROC and Canadian squads took the ice for warmups, but Canada did not return to the ice for the game's initial start time.

ROC players remained on the playing surface throughout the early portion of the delay, but were later told to return to their locker room. An official announced that the game was "delayed until further notice."

After the delay, ROC and Canadian players returned to the ice wearing masks. The puck dropped at the modified start time without further issue.

Six ROC players were forced to miss their first game of the women's Olympic hockey tournament last week due to positive COVID-19 tests.