Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying delayed due to heavy snowfall

Due to heavy snowfall, qualifying in women's freeski slopestyle was delayed Sunday by two hours.

Initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 9 p.m. ET, the event stage's start time was pushed forward to noon local time, or 11 p.m. ET.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/FISfreestyle/status/1492676610398560257

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

