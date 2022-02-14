Women's curling Session 8: Sweden wins in extras to hand Switzerland its first loss

Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (11 ends)

In a low scoring contest, it was Sweden that was able to come back and get the crucial point needed in the 11th for a 6-5 win over Switzerland Monday.

The win by Sweden hands Switzerland its first loss of the 2022 Games.

Sweden never scored more than one point in any end, but it was three straight ends in which they scored in the fifth, sixth, and seventh that helped the team.

After neither team scored more than one in any end, Switzerland’s Alina Paetz got a takeout for two in the eighth to tie the score at 4-4 with two ends to play.

Paetz needed to tap her stone onto the button to tie the score in the tenth. She played her shot to perfection for one and forced an extra end.

Paetz’s final shot in the tenth needed to hit the Swiss stone lying on the 4-foot and stay to force a difficult shot by Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg and get the steal.

Paetz got the takeout, but couldn’t get her stone to stay, leaving a clear shot the button for Hasselborg, who’s shot hit and stayed just enough in the 12-foot to score one for the win.

Sweden (4-2) will play Denmark at 1:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday. At the same time, Switzerland (5-1) will take on Team USA.

GAME STATS

Denmark 10, ROC 5

Denmark’s Madeleine DuPont got the double takeout she needed in the tenth end to give her team a 10-5 win over the team from the Russian Olympic Committee Monday.

DuPont just needed to move one ROC rock to make sure her opponents didn’t score two in the tenth to force an extra end. She did that and more, clearing the house of all ROC rocks to finish the game with three points in the end.

ROC landed its final stone on the 12-foot in the eighth, leaving Denmark two stones they were already lying, and an open opportunity for Dupont to easily pick up three. With the shot, Denmark broke the tie and went up 7-4 with two ends to play.

The teams were tied, 3-3, at the halfway mark.

Denmark (2-4) will next take on Sweden at 1:05 a.m. ET Tuesday. Also at that time, the ROC (0-6) will take on China.

GAME STATS

South Korea 10, Japan 5

South Korea kept its medal hopes alive with a 10-5 win over Japan in nine ends Monday.

Down 2-1 in the third, South Korea scored three after EunJung Kim removed five stones on her final two shots. She finished the end with a double takeout that sent one Japanese stone into the other and both out of the back of the house.

South Korea stole another point in the fourth, and Japan scored two in the fifth to go into the halftime break trailing 5-4.

South Korea scored two more in the sixth.

Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa tried for a triple takeout that would have netted her team two points in the seventh, but was unsuccessful, instead allowing South Korea to steal one and go up 8-4 with three ends to play. It was the third stolen end for South Korea in the game to that point.

Kim played a draw for the button to score two more in the ninth and force Japan to concede the final end.

Japan (4-3) will next play Great Britain at 1:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

South Korea (3-3) will take Session 9 off, and will return to the ice at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday to take on Switzerland.

GAME STATS

Canada 7, Great Britain 3

Canada got a much needed win over Great Britain, 7-3, to stay in contention for the tournament semifinals.

In the fifth, Jennifer Jones got a double takeout on Canada’s penultimate stone. Canada had two yellows on the outside rings, while Great Britain had one on the button. GBR’s Eve Muirhead followed with a shot that sat another rock in the 4-foot, leaving open another double takeout for Jones, who got it with ease to give Canada three points in the end and a 4-1 lead at the halfway break.

The two teams traded single point ends from there.

Muirhead tried for the desperation triple takeout on the final stone of the tenth, but doesn’t get it to go, giving Canada a steal in the final end and the 4-point win.

Great Britain (3-3) will return to play Japan at 1:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Canada (3-3) will take a session off and will next play Team USA at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday.

GAME STATS

Women's curling standings

1 - Switzerland (5-1)

2 - United States (4-2)

2 - Sweden (4-2)

2 - Japan (4-2)

5 - Korea (3-3)

5 - Great Britain (3-3)

5 - Canada (3-3)

8 - Denmark (2-4)

8 - China (2-4)

10 - Russian Olympic Committee (0-6)