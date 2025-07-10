Wildfire near Buena Vista prompts evacuations, pre-evacuations for areas in a five-mile radius

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire near a residential area of Buena Vista has prompted evacuations and pre-evacuation notices Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Mountain View Estates/Morrison Creek subdivision shortly after 1 p.m. Mandatory evacuations were then issued for the area.

Pre-evacuation notices were in place for the surrounding five miles, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

All evacuees were advised to head to the Chaffee County Public Safety Complex, located at 200 Steele Drive in Buena Vista.

Chaffee County government officials also said they would intentionally shut off power lines in the area as a safety precaution. It was not immediately clear when power would be restored to residents in the area.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Thursday was declared a “no-burn” day in unincorporated Chaffee County “due to unfavorable fire weather conditions.”

During a no-burn day, it’s unlawful for anyone to build, maintain, attend or use an open fire (such as campfires, warming fires, charcoal fires, any type of charcoal-fueled broilers or bar-b-que grills, fires in wood-burning stoves, and the prescribed burning of fence lines or rows, ditches, fields, farmlands, rangelands, wildlands, slash piles, trash, and debris), conduct sales of fireworks, or engage in outdoor smoking, “even if such would otherwise constitute an exempt fire,” deputies with the sheriff’s office said.

The fire was estimated to be approximately 20 acres in size as of 2 p.m.

