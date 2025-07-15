Tracking Colorado's July Wildfires: Over 10,000 acres burning across Western Slope

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado, like many other states in the west, saw an uptick in fire activity following the Fourh of July Holiday week. Ever-present dry conditions on the Western Slope of Colorado have now led to multiple wildfires that have burned uncontrollably as of Tuesday, July 15.

In total, well over 10,000 acres are burning across the state, and many counties have evacuation and pre-evacuation orders in place. We will continue to update the largest fire details with the latest information as it is received.

THE BIG THREE

Turner Gulch Fire - Ignition July 10, 2025

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1

Size: 8,140 acres

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: 475

Latest updates from crews on scene Tuesday are that work continues on the Turner Gulch Fire and Wright Draw fires, which both started on July 10 after significant heat lightning in the area.

Crews continue to work, but with dry conditions in the area, rapid growth was expected and seen, jumping from 1,500 acres to over 8,000 between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to protect and secure a portion of the fireline along Highway 141 north of Gateway. See the latest updates from crews on scene here.

Sowbelly Fire - Ignition July 10, 2025

Bureau of Land Management

Size: 2,274 acres

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: 49

Latest from crews on scene is that hotspots are being extinguished in the burn scar, and crews continue to work to establish a perimeter along the south side of the fire while crews on the north side work to clear fuel in drainages along the fire path. Crews are reporting this fire is not as active as the other two, with smoldering and creeping burn activity. Get the latest here.

South Rim Fire - Ignition July 10, 2025

National Park Service South Rim Fire Map for July 15 2025

Size: 3,988 acres

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: 309

Water drops continue on the South Rim Fire burning in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The park remains closed, and multiple evacuation orders are still in effect for areas of Montrose County.

Firefighters continue to work the direct firelines on the northwest fire perimeter, but otherwise will construct indirect firelines in areas providing the highest probability of success for containment.

A wind event is expected to bring gusts of up to 15 mph from the southwest and crews expect increased fire activity Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest here.

CROSSING STATE LINES

Deer Creek Fire - Ignition July 10

Bureau of Land Management

Size: 12,906 acres

Containment: 7%

Cause: Unknown

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: 385

A wildfire burning in Utah has passed over across state lines into Colorado on Monday since its ignition on July 10. Containment work is making progress and currently sits at 7% as of the last update. Get the latest here.

SMALLER WILDFIRES ACROSS COLORADO

Airport Fire/Louviers Fire - Ignition July 13

Size: 130 acres

Containment: 90%

Cause: Unknown

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: Unknown

Emergency personnel in Douglas County have been battling a vegetation fire that has caused the town of Louviers to evacuate. Crews are continuing to attack the fire from the air to quell hotspots in the area.

Wright Draw Fire - Ignition July 10

Size: 341 acres

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: 475

The Wright Draw fire is a separate fire burning just southwest of the larger Turner Gulch Fire. Crews are working to keep the fire contained on the mesa it is currently on and prevent spread from canyon fuels in the area. This fire is present in remote terrain that is extremely tough to access.

Fire near Daniels Park in Douglas County

Size: 5 acres

Containment: 0%

Cause: Undetermined

Structures Destroyed: None

Personnel: Unknown at this time

Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, another fire started in Douglas County. The fire, which has not been named, is burning near the Ron King Trail east of Highway 85 and northwest of Daniels Park.

According to witness reports, the fire may have been caused by lightning, however, no official cause has been determined as of the publishing of this web story.

Mountain View Fire - Ignition July 10

Size: 60 acres

Containment: 100%

Cause: Undetermined

Structures Destroyed: Two Homes

The Mountain View Fire, which burned from July 10-11 and destroyed two homes north of Buena Vista last week, is fully contained.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the origins of the fire, but has not announced a cause at the time of publishing this web story.

This web story will be updated daily until all fires reach 100% containment.

