Suspect in custody following after small wildfire that burned in Cañon City Tuesday night

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District says a suspect is in custody following a wildfire that was allegedly intentionally started Tuesday evening.

The district says firefighters responded to the Four Mile Creek Bridge and Highway 50 after reports of a fire. When they arrived, they located multiple smaller fires burning in the creek bottom among trees, brush, and slash piles.

Firefighters were able to contain the fires before they spread; less than an acre burned in total.

Liz Walker / American Medical Response The scene as American Medical Response arrived at Four Mile Creek Bridge and Highway 50 following reports of a wildfire Tuesday evening.

Based on their initial investigation, the fires appeared to be intentionally set, and the district said the Cañon City Police Department had taken a suspect into custody Tuesday night.

Details about the individual's identity were not released as of Wednesday.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.

___

____

