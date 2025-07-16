Suspect in custody following after small wildfire that burned in Cañon City Tuesday night

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District says a suspect is in custody following a wildfire that was allegedly intentionally started Tuesday evening.
The district says firefighters responded to the Four Mile Creek Bridge and Highway 50 after reports of a fire. When they arrived, they located multiple smaller fires burning in the creek bottom among trees, brush, and slash piles.
Firefighters were able to contain the fires before they spread; less than an acre burned in total.
Based on their initial investigation, the fires appeared to be intentionally set, and the district said the Cañon City Police Department had taken a suspect into custody Tuesday night.
Details about the individual's identity were not released as of Wednesday.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.
___
____
